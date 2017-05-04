Little Cork girl gives David Attenborough a run for his money with adorable robin video

David Attenborough wishes his documentaries were as cute as this little Cork girl's video about a robin in her garden, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Edel O'Sullivan, 5, spotted the bird in her trampoline at her home in East Cork and immediately felt the need to capture this wild creature on camera for her captuve audience.

Her passionate commentary is priceless.

"Robin sighting here in our garden. Robins love our garden. I think it's because of all the flowers and the plants but I mostly think it's the pathway ones.

"And there's a real robin in our garden! Right here, right now, on real life camera. Do you see it? You can only find them when they're here. And it was very good I found one.

"I found one and I didn't even need a map to find one.

"So here it is: the sight you have all been wanting to see in the world. It's a sight that you would never see. It's so beautiful. It's so great. [Robin flys away] I want to show you the end, but I can't.

"Next up: animal sighting."

She definitely has a great career ahead of her making nature documentaries.

With her model turtle, left, and with her pet snail 'Snailie', right.

"Edel loves science and nature and wants to be a scientist or an inventor," her mother, Roisin, said.

"She asked me could she borrow my phone to take a picture of a robin she saw in the garden. She loves them as we always say they are guardian angels, or the spirits of our loved ones coming back to see us.

"Anyway, she took the camera and voila, this is what she came back with."