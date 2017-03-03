Listening to Stephen Fry talk highly about the Irish language will make you revisit those cúpla focal

To celebrate and mark Seachtain na Gaeilge 2017, RTÉ have approached a handful of celebrities at home and abroad to chat about their relationship with our mother tongue.

First to take to the small screen is actor Stephen Fry.

The writer and broadcaster has never been shy about his love for Ireland and even famously made a cameo in TG4’s Ros Na Rún.

“Is mise, Stephen Fry,” he began before launching into the emotional message.

"[The Irish language] is one of the many things that makes being Irish special".

Trust us, it’ll make you want to revisit those cúpla focal.

Other notable events taking place throughout the week is the RTÉ One program, 'Random Acts as Gaeilge' and if it’s anything like this short snippet of James Kavanagh meeting the ‘Luas lady’ we can’t wait.