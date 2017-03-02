Listen to this comical musical tribute to Tipperary from The 2 Johnnies

Being from Tipperary is a way of life for some people, but not everyone gets it.

Thankfully two Tipp lads have done the best they can to rectify the situation by reworking the Billy Joel classic hit 'We didn't start the fire' into a glorious accolade to the Premier county.

The revamped classic, courtesy of The 2 Johnnies, now includes nods to famous Tipperary men and women such as Roz Purcell, Pat Shortt, Una Healy and Paudie Maher.

The musical tribute to Tipperary also include famous people with tenuous links such as Martin Sheen and a celebration of all things Tipp, from drinking tea and Munster GAA to the Rock of Cashel and Hayes Hotel, it's all covered.

Take a look.