Listen to a man reporting himself to police as a drunk driver

An emergency call made by a drunk driver to report himself has been released by police in Florida.

Thankfully, officers managed to track him down before anyone was hurt.

The dispatcher from Polk County Sheriff's office kept him talking while directing officers to the scene.

The man, Michael Lester, called 911 on New Year's Eve.

At first the dispatcher asked: "Okay, what is it you are trying to report, sir?"

The man replied: "I'm just drunk driving."

When she was asked where he was, Mr Lester said: "I don't know, I'm too drunk."

He also admitted to trying to get pulled over by police by "driving on the wrong side of the road" before the operator urged him to park up and wait for officers to find him.

When he did so, he revealed: "Look, I'm parked in the middle of the road," before sirens could be heard in the background shortly afterwards.

If you cannot see the post above, click here.