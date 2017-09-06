LISTEN: People have mixed reactions to U2’s new single, ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’

After a long wait, the first single from U2’s 14th studio album, Songs of Experience has dropped and fans have mixed reactions.

‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’, which features a sleeve image of The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans, had its world exclusive play on 2FM today and quickly released its lyric video on Youtube shortly after.

Have a listen here:

Here’s what people have been saying:

Ok. This is my new favorite U2 song. Sold. Done. Sealed. Proud to be a U2 fan. Best Thing, hell yes!! #SongsOfExperience — Amra (@U2_ultraviolet) September 6, 2017

New U2 single... you're the best thing about me.. not their best .. but OK .. & good to hear them still Rocking It 35 years on 🎸🎸 — Mike Leach (@mikealeach) September 6, 2017

You know what? I quite like the new @U2 single...https://t.co/KLCW2pdz1Z — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) September 6, 2017

First take: I prefer "The Blackout" to "You're The Best Thing About Me" but I think I like "The Little Things That Give You Away" best. #u2 — Thomas V. Bona (@Tvbona) September 6, 2017

So. . . .

A few listens in, yup, it's good (catchy) I like it #U2 #SongsOfExperience

You're The Best Thing About Me



How was it for you — Brat (@Gpaul1972) September 6, 2017

The release follows a surprise for fans, as last week a performance video for ‘The Blackout’ was released, another track from the upcoming album.

Songs Of Experience is the companion release to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence, the two titles drawing inspiration from a collection of poems, ‘Songs of Innocence and Experience’, by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake.