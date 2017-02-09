LISTEN: Is it time to rethink Ireland's drug policies?
Today FM's 'The Matt Cooper Show' was broadcast from University College Cork this evening and against the backdrop of plans for controlled injection centres, the issue of drugs and how best to combat misuse was discussed.
Dr. Chris Luke, a consultant in emergency medicine at CUH, and Fergal Eccles from the Studenst for sensible drugs policy discussed the issues.
Worth a listen if you are interested in the issue.
