LISTEN: Irish musician shares stunning original song highlighting heartbreak of miscarriage

You may have come across Irish musician/singer Caroline Kay on your travels through the world of Snapchat.

The musical theatre star, who also has a Youtube channel, shares her renditions of popular songs and documents her life in London.

Today she took to Facebook to dedicate a song to a fellow Irish snapchatter, Rebecca Flynn also known as BoPo Ireland (Body Positive Ireland).

Flynn set up Body Postive Ireland to inspire fellow Irish woman to be just that, positive about their body.

Lately, she shared the story of her miscarriage on her Snapchat, which has been highly praised by fellow Irish women.

Kay was so moved by Rebecca’s “bravery, courage and honesty in sharing her experience” that she wrote this original song for her, A Quiet Love.

The singer/songwriter initially sent the song with her privately but Rebecca asked her to share it on her various social media accounts in the hopes that other women might appreciate it too.

If either you or someone close to you has sadly lost a baby through miscarriage and you would like to talk, please call Miscarriage Association of Ireland.