LISTEN: 2FM DJ wrote a letter to her teenage self and people are loving it

With shows such as Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and musical soundtracks like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ the topic of teenage mental health is at the forefront of conversation.

To help promote this, 2FM’s Ciara King dedicated her weekly ‘Ciara’s Diary’ segment to a letter she wrote to her teenage self.

The letter not only offers advice to the teenagers of today, it stresses the importance of not living through social media and reminds people how far have come as a society.

“The real you is better than the Instagram you so try to get likes in real-life.

“Rugby players can be gay and The Rose of Tralee can like girls now”.

Well said, Ciara. Well said.

Commentors have even gone as far as calling it the 'Irish verison of the sunscrean song'.