LISTEN: 2016 Roses and Rose Escorts to release charity single

Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney and her fellow Roses and Rose Escorts involved in the 2016 festival, are set to release a charity single in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

Speaking about the single, the 2016 Rose Escort of the year John Slowey said: “The idea for this single came from my five-year-old cousin, James McGowan going through chemotherapy in CMRF to treat an aggressive malignant Ewings sarcoma growing in his shoulder blade.

“James’s first course of chemo would last over four months and in February 2016 he went through surgery which saw the removal of his shoulder blade. In September 2016 after a further six months of chemotherapy James’ CT and MRI showed no sign of sarcoma.

“This is obviously one of the many great stories that comes out of Crumlin and shows the amazing work they do.”

The single is a cover of the Imagine Dragons hit, This Time.

Here’s a sneak peek:

The full song will be available to download from iTunes from Friday, April 21.

All proceeds going to CMRF Crumlin.