Lisburn couple interrupt their wedding day to vote in the British General Election

A newly-wed bride interrupted her wedding celebrations to cast her vote in the British General Election in her bridal gown.

Westminster candidate Socha Eastwood was accompanied by her new husband Dale Shirlow to a polling station in Lisburn in the North after tying the knot at a nearby church.

The young couple didn’t let their big day get in the way of their right to vote, and after marking their ballots, they joined their guests at their reception.

“It’s been a lot to do and a lot to take in but my family have been absolutely fantastic and my husband Dale has been absolutely fantastic and so supportive throughout the whole process,” said the Alliance Party candidate for West Belfast.

“I hope it sends a strong signal to women out there that they can do it, they can get involved in politics.”

The couple brought their photographer along to the voting centre and posed for an unusual set of wedding day pictures beside the polling station signs.

Shirlow said he had a feeling their big day might clash with an election.

“I actually predicted it,” he said. “A few months ago I said ‘I bet you any luck we’ll have an election on the day of our wedding’.”

The couple will be setting up a big-screen TV at their reception and watch as the results come in this evening.