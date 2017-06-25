Limerick unveiled a statue of Terry Wogan and people aren't quite sure

A bronze statue of the late Terry Wogan unveiled in Limerick yesterday has been lashed by online critics.

People have taken to social media, claiming the memorial looks nothing like the popular broadcaster and more like Ken Brockman from the Simpsons.

Others suggested it's the bop off the famous Ronaldo statue and bears more resemblance to Australian singer, Nick Cave.

Terry Wogan was born in Limerick city and grew up in Elm Park, before his family moved to Dublin when he was 15.
By Anna O'Donoghue

