Limerick unveiled a statue of Terry Wogan and people aren't quite sure

A bronze statue of the late Terry Wogan unveiled in Limerick yesterday has been lashed by online critics.

People have taken to social media, claiming the memorial looks nothing like the popular broadcaster and more like Ken Brockman from the Simpsons.

Others suggested it's the bop off the famous Ronaldo statue and bears more resemblance to Australian singer, Nick Cave.

Will Ferrell or the Terry Wogan statue in Limerick? That Ronaldo sculptor has been busy. pic.twitter.com/sV8l1C9bjd — Eoin Murphy (@eoinmurphy22) June 24, 2017

Breaking news.



Terry Wogan revealed as Ronaldo's dad.



Either that or statue creator bloke has a lot to answer for.#Wogan #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/fNFinRVfIY — Alan Ferguson (@alanfergs) June 24, 2017

"This statue of Terry Wogan you're doing - any chance you can make it look like Nick Cave?"



"No problem, mate" https://t.co/AMvC06QTmi — Jason (@NickMotown) June 24, 2017

Aw, that’s nice. Limerick has honoured Terry Wogan by putting up a statue of some guy. pic.twitter.com/NRXbRtIS99 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) June 24, 2017

This Terry Wogan statue is ridiculous. Less lifelike than Kent Brockman 😮 pic.twitter.com/EtMdI5V93a — Kelan McClelland (@keetsymac) June 24, 2017

Terry Wogan was born in Limerick city and grew up in Elm Park, before his family moved to Dublin when he was 15.