Limerick hospital using live-streaming of robotic surgery to train future doctors

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is now using 360º live-streaming of robotic surgical procedures to train doctors and healthcare professionals.

The procedures will be live-streamed from the operating room in UHL to the new Clinical Education and Research Centre (CERC) auditorium.

Rick Catterwell, MBBS FRACS, Consultant Urologist, Kings College, Guy's and St Thomas Hospitals, London, UK. Pics: Sean Curtin True Media

The move is part of the educational component of the Group’s robotic surgical programme.

Over 100 Consultant Urologists, Colorectal Surgeons, Senior Registrars, Gynaecologists and health professionals from around the country attended the inaugural live-stream of a procedure.

It took place at the annual South West Urological Meeting at the CERC.

The surgery was carried out by renowned Consultant Urological Surgeon and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Guy’s Hospital and King’s College London, Mr Ben Challacombe, who was invited to perform the surgery by the UHL team.

"It is a great honour to come to UHL and to demonstrate complex robotic kidney surgery using the new live streaming technology," said Mr Challacombe.

"I would like to thank the team at UHL for inviting me, the teamwork and professionalism of the whole surgical team here in Limerick is second to none."