Limerick bus driver adorably stops bus route to rescue a hedgehog

A Limerick bus driver has received a massive bualadh bos from passengers after stopping his bus mid-route to rescue a hedgehog.

According to Limerick Leader journalist Maria Flannery, he stopped in Castletroy to save the “little creature” as he struggled to “mount the kerb”.

"The little thing would certainly have been killed tonight, unable to find a gap in the concrete walls, had an un-caped hero not swooped in," she tweeted.

The unnamed driver, who drives the Citylink City to Airport route, carried the hedgehog to a nearby ditch where he couldn’t run out onto the road again.

Maria said it best, not all heroes wear capes.