Liam Neeson offers support to Irish/American teenager after bullying ordeal

Liam Neeson has rang an Irish/American family offering support after their teenager, Liam O’Brien, was assaulted and viciously bullied at his middle school.

The 13-year-old was bullied to such an extent that he was hospitalized for an eating disorder and depression.

On October 13, his mother Deirdre Fell-O’Brien posted a lengthy Facebook post about her son’s ordeal, as she wanted “Liam’s story to be heard”.

The post went viral across the United States and covered by Good Morning America last month.

Speaking to the IrishCentral.com, Deirdre has thanked everyone for their support and explained that Liam was released from hospital the day after Thanksgiving.

“We’re taking baby steps, taking it day by day. There’s still a long road ahead.”

She went on to say that Liam Neeson has been a “so nice and supportive” and called twice since hearing the teenager’s story.

"Our Liam was so excited to hear about the calls because he loves his movies. You could tell he genuinely cared about Liam’s story,” she said.

A GoFundMe page, #WeStandWithLiam has been created to help the family pay Liam’s medical expenses.