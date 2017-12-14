Liam Gallagher narrates Christmas story with an environmental moral

Liam Gallagher has turned his attention to the environment as he narrates an unusual children’s Christmas story about climate change.

The cartoon, from The Climate Coalition’s Show The Love campaign, sees him tell the one-minute tale of The Very Hot Snowman who falls prey to rising global temperatures.

Against the backing track, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, the As You Were star says: “It’s winter, and it’s cold this time of year, isn’t it?

The Very Hot Snowman (Rankin/The Climate Coalition/PA)

“It might feel chilly, and the wind might bite at your nose, maybe you want to snuggle up with a hot chocolate or wrap up warm and wear your biggest coat. But in the grand scheme of things, the Earth is too hot, and it’s getting ever hotter.”

As the snowman begins to droop, he continues: “Our seasons are getting confused, lots of birds are nesting earlier and spring flowers are coming out too soon.

“This is what climate change looks like, it’s affecting so many of the things we love, both in our own back yard and around the world. But we have hope, because we know that together we can protect them, if we act now and everyone does their bit.

“So, this Christmas, give the gift of love and show the world you care.”

The advert is a creation by acclaimed photographer and director Rankin, through his creative agency The Full Service and with animation by Jelly London.

Also an ambassador for Oxfam, he said: “It was and is a fantastic project. We were over the moon to have the iconic voice of Liam to give the piece a twist and really get it noticed.

Gallagher sports the campaign’s green heart badge (Rankin/The Climate Coalition/PA)

“But above and beyond everything, it was a privilege to make something for such an important cause. Younger generations are the ones who will have to deal with these issues, so we tried to make something that could communicate to all ages.”

The Climate Coalition’s chair, Neil Thorns, added: “We might not be wearing t-shirts outside in the middle of December, but we all know things are changing. The subtle signs are there, even if we can’t put our finger on what is different.

“It’s easy to think that climate change is something that happens somewhere else, whether melting glaciers thousands of miles away from us or maps of other parts of the world turning red. But the reality is we are seeing the signs everywhere, including here at home in the UK.

“We need to act to protect the things we love from climate change for future generations.”