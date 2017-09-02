Lewis Hamilton has penned a poem to Princess Diana and the reviews are in
A day after the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, three-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted a self-penned poem in her memory.
Diana died in a Paris car crash on August 31 1997, while her warmth, compassion and empathy for those she met earned her the description the “people’s princess”.
Hamilton posted his poem, accompanied by a montage of Diana photographs, to Instagram. It is entitled: ‘Englands Rose’.
As poems go it’s a little lacking in rhythm and metre, while the omission of apostrophes throughout suggests this didn’t pass through a sub-editor.
Meanwhile, “shinning star” could just as easily refer to Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick off his shin pad against Manchester City.
Nevertheless, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.
Lewis Hamilton has written a poem about Princess Diana. Bloody good effort I'd say. Fair play, sir. pic.twitter.com/padiou9gsS— Robert Ladbrook (@LaddersMN) September 1, 2017
Meanwhile, on Instagram joanaislourenco wrote: “This is beautiful, @lewishamilton! So kind, so pure!” and denisegspada replied: “Lovely tribute, Lewis”.
However, not everyone could face the prospect of Hamilton’s verse.
I daren't read Lewis Hamilton's poem. Got as far as 'mawkish verse' in the preamble and chickened out. Go on without me. I'm too weak.— Isabel Rogers (@Isabelwriter) September 1, 2017
That’s art Lewis – you can’t please all of the people all of the time.
