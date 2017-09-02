Lewis Hamilton has penned a poem to Princess Diana and the reviews are in

A day after the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, three-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted a self-penned poem in her memory.

Diana died in a Paris car crash on August 31 1997, while her warmth, compassion and empathy for those she met earned her the description the “people’s princess”.

Hamilton posted his poem, accompanied by a montage of Diana photographs, to Instagram. It is entitled: ‘Englands Rose’.

Englands Rose The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people's princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We'd hope she'd lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shinning star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose🌹 By Lewis Hamilton #princessdiana #godblessyou #rip #20years #englandsrose 🎥 @paulripke 🎶 @vanmorrisonofficial Into the Mystic 🙌🏾 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

As poems go it’s a little lacking in rhythm and metre, while the omission of apostrophes throughout suggests this didn’t pass through a sub-editor.

Meanwhile, “shinning star” could just as easily refer to Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick off his shin pad against Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

Lewis Hamilton has written a poem about Princess Diana. Bloody good effort I'd say. Fair play, sir. pic.twitter.com/padiou9gsS — Robert Ladbrook (@LaddersMN) September 1, 2017

Meanwhile, on Instagram joanaislourenco wrote: “This is beautiful, @lewishamilton! So kind, so pure!” and denisegspada replied: “Lovely tribute, Lewis”.

However, not everyone could face the prospect of Hamilton’s verse.

I daren't read Lewis Hamilton's poem. Got as far as 'mawkish verse' in the preamble and chickened out. Go on without me. I'm too weak. — Isabel Rogers (@Isabelwriter) September 1, 2017

That’s art Lewis – you can’t please all of the people all of the time.