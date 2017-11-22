Let the staff of Portlaoise College put a smile on your face with this video promoting Mental Health Week

We have seen many positive promotions of mental health in the past, how it is okay not to be okay and how a problem shared is a problem halved, but the staff of Portlaoise College have gone and put out all the stops, writes Breda Graham.

The staff of Portlaoise College came together to create a video to promote a positive Mental Health Week in their school.

The concept of the video, in which staff lip sync to Footloose, was to put a smile on people’s faces.

People from all departments in the school got involved, from head teachers to the school bus driver and kitchen staff.

The video was launched at a recent event at the school entitled Electric College. The event was held to celebrate the amber flag which had been recently awarded to the school.

We think Portloaise College have done more than just put a smile on people’s faces, they’ve taken a successful approach to promoting a positive outlook on mental health for their students.