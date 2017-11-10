Leo Varadkar shows the world he loads the dishwasher and people are unimpressed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made the interesting choice of posing with a dishwasher on Facebook.

Mr Varadkar can be seen holding a single spoon above the open dishwasher.

"No-one gets away without packing the dishwasher around here," the post reads.

The kitchen has some other cutlery strewn about despite a sign that reads "Please place all dirty mugs, plates cutlery etc. into the dishwasher. Thank you."

People are predictably unimpressed:

