Leo Varadkar shows the world he loads the dishwasher and people are unimpressed
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made the interesting choice of posing with a dishwasher on Facebook.
Mr Varadkar can be seen holding a single spoon above the open dishwasher.
"No-one gets away without packing the dishwasher around here," the post reads.
The kitchen has some other cutlery strewn about despite a sign that reads "Please place all dirty mugs, plates cutlery etc. into the dishwasher. Thank you."
People are predictably unimpressed:
does leo varadkar put all of the cutlery haphazardly on the top drawer of his dishwasher? why doesn't the oireachtas own a cutlery organiser?— Colm! (@seancholm) November 10, 2017
I wonder if anyone in Leo's Comms unit is from humble enough beginnings that they actually remember having no dishwasher.— Lisa Saputo (@lisasaputo) November 10, 2017
110% cringing at Leo's dishwasher photo op 😷😷😒— Padraic Egan (@padraicegan) November 10, 2017
Oh it's sooooo hard to load a dishwasher, isn't it Leo. Well these baby soft fairy liquid hands have no sympathy for you— Virtua Cop (@ceebels) November 10, 2017
Did I honestly just see a picture of Leo Varadkar loading a dishwasher? Like does he want a medal? I can't afford a dishwasher.— Eimear (@TochmarcEimear) November 10, 2017
EVEN Leo Varadkar can fill a dishwasher like some sort of great unwashed peasant. What a man.— Brian Doherty (@Bdoherty84) November 9, 2017
Leo Varadkar is spending five million euros ( €5,000,000) for some spin doctor team to photograph him putting spoons in a dishwasher and think its clever pic.twitter.com/ZH8nKpbZKW— Oireachtas Retort (@Oireachtas_RX) November 9, 2017
