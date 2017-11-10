Leo Varadkar shows the world he loads the dishwasher and people are unimpressed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made the interesting choice of posing with a dishwasher on Facebook.

Mr Varadkar can be seen holding a single spoon above the open dishwasher.

"No-one gets away without packing the dishwasher around here," the post reads.

The kitchen has some other cutlery strewn about despite a sign that reads "Please place all dirty mugs, plates cutlery etc. into the dishwasher. Thank you."

People are predictably unimpressed:

does leo varadkar put all of the cutlery haphazardly on the top drawer of his dishwasher? why doesn't the oireachtas own a cutlery organiser? — Colm! (@seancholm) November 10, 2017

I wonder if anyone in Leo's Comms unit is from humble enough beginnings that they actually remember having no dishwasher. — Lisa Saputo (@lisasaputo) November 10, 2017

110% cringing at Leo's dishwasher photo op 😷😷😒 — Padraic Egan (@padraicegan) November 10, 2017

Oh it's sooooo hard to load a dishwasher, isn't it Leo. Well these baby soft fairy liquid hands have no sympathy for you — Virtua Cop (@ceebels) November 10, 2017

Did I honestly just see a picture of Leo Varadkar loading a dishwasher? Like does he want a medal? I can't afford a dishwasher. — Eimear (@TochmarcEimear) November 10, 2017

EVEN Leo Varadkar can fill a dishwasher like some sort of great unwashed peasant. What a man. — Brian Doherty (@Bdoherty84) November 9, 2017