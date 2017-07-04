Leo Varadkar met Justin Trudeau today and it was all about the socks

By Steve Neville

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become known, amongst other things, for his choice of socks.

From his Star Wars socks on May 4 (May the Fourth be with you) to his ’Eid Mubarak’ socks to mark the end of Ramadan.

Trudeau is currently in Ireland and met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning.

And Varadkar may just have out-socked his Canadian counter part with an effort of his own.

Picture: Kenneth O'Halloran/PA Wire

Donning a red set of socks, Varadkar's pair are patterned with Canadian Mounties and maple leaves.

Picture: Kenneth O'Halloran/PA Wire

A nice touch to welcome Canada’s PM.

As for Trudeau’s pair? A stylish stripy effort.

Trudeau seemed very impressed with the Taoiseach's efforts, and the gift he received.

At the press conference between the two, Varadkar presented the Canadian PM with a personalised Ireland rugby jersey and a pair of Irish socks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents Justin Trudeau with a personalised Irish rugby jersey and a pair of socks pic.twitter.com/I5m8FslKd0 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 4, 2017

We can't wait to see them on St Patrick's Day.