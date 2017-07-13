Leo Varadkar has made the cover of TIME magazine

Sure look who it is gracing the cover of the famous TIME magazine (Europe edition), only our very own Leo Varadkar.

The front page of the July 24 edition features the 38-year-old looking dapper in a suit along with the headline/pulled quote, “An island at the centre of the world”.

Here's our exclusive interview with Ireland's Leo Varadkar, on the cover of TIME's Europe edition this week https://t.co/zWZ4egOSJe pic.twitter.com/2QupGnYL2t — Dan Stewart (@thatdanstewart) July 13, 2017

The interview inside entitled, A Portrait of the Prime Minister As a Young Man, covers such topics as Donald Trump, Brexit and his visit from Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

He revealed that his recent phone call with Donald Trump was not the first time the two leaders had spoken.

He's told iconic magazine that they had a conversation when he was the Minister of Tourism several years ago - to discuss a planning issue at Doonbeg.

Pretty revealing interview with Leo Varadkar in #TIME. pic.twitter.com/vGngpIyLYj — Incorrigible Hulk (@CaptainWavey) July 13, 2017

Enda Kenny made the cover of the magazine back in 2012.