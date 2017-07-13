Leo Varadkar has made the cover of TIME magazine

Back to Discover Home

Sure look who it is gracing the cover of the famous TIME magazine (Europe edition), only our very own Leo Varadkar.

The front page of the July 24 edition features the 38-year-old looking dapper in a suit along with the headline/pulled quote, “An island at the centre of the world”.

The interview inside entitled, A Portrait of the Prime Minister As a Young Man, covers such topics as Donald Trump, Brexit and his visit from Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

He revealed that his recent phone call with Donald Trump was not the first time the two leaders had spoken.

He's told iconic magazine that they had a conversation when he was the Minister of Tourism several years ago - to discuss a planning issue at Doonbeg.

Enda Kenny made the cover of the magazine back in 2012.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover