Leo Varadkar and Justin Trudeau are the new #bestiegoals

It’s hard to believe Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau only arrived on our shores this morning.

So far, he’s been out and about visiting heritage centres, addressing our nation, visiting some of Dublin’s famous landmarks, chatting to President Michael D Higgins and making best friends with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

No really, it all began with a pair of socks and now the two were spotted out of a run together through Phoenix Park, before an official dinner in Dublin Castle this evening.

After today's Dail business joined @JustinTrudeau for quick jog through #PhoenixPark. Now off to Dublin Castle for evening business pic.twitter.com/irb1nnmj9I — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 4, 2017

The sun came out just in time for a quick chance to see more of this beautiful part of Dublin on foot... nice pace @campaignforleo. pic.twitter.com/qQFoMxbJac — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 4, 2017

Gifting each other with presents, wearing matching lavish socks, making a big deal of their arrival, supporting each other in their careers and complementing eachother on their running pace - sure what else would you need from a best friend?