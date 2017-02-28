Lent starts tomorrow, will you give something up?

Pancake Tuesday has arrived in all its glory but Lent will begin tomorrow.

Pancakes are associated with Shrove Tuesday now as it is a popular way to use up fatty foods before Lent.

Eggs, milk and sugar are not traditionally eaten during fasting so they need to be used up beforehand.

Pancakes feature in cook books as far back as 1439."And every man and maide doe take their turne, And tosse their Pancakes up for feare they burne." (Pasquil's Palin, 1619).

So toss them men and maids!