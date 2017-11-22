Lego reveal Skellig Michael set to tie in with 'The Last Jedi'

An Irish landmark is set to be released as a Lego toy, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Skellig Michael, which featured in the iconic closing shot of 'The Force Awakens', has been recreated in brick form and will be available to buy.

The 'Ahch-To Island Training' set gives you the change to build a beehive hut and includes three figures: Luke Skywalker, Rey and a Porg.

Here's the description of the set: "Go along with Rey in search of a hut on the mountainside on one of the islands of the planet Ahch-To! "Teach her to use a lightsaber and try to destroy a stone boulder. "Sit back by the fire and learn more about the Jedi Order, and then spend the night in order to sleep well before the new training day."

Porgs will be introduced in 'The Last Jedi' and they were inspired by the puffins which thrive on the Skelligs.

It also includes some smaller items, such as a fish and a frying pan - the realities of island life for Luke.

An interesting feature is a round rock-like figure which Rey can be seen breaking open with her lightsaber in the photo on the box.

Is this a potential spoiler for 'The Last Jedi'? What is the blue object concealed inside?

We have so many questions.

The set will cost $29.99 (around €25)