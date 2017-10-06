Leeds multi-arts and light spectacle illuminates the city
The city of Leeds was luminous in colour for the Light Night Leeds multi-arts and light festival this week.
The festival boasted numerous musical performances, interactive displays and artwork across the city.
A light maze, giant anglepoise lamps, hanging umbrellas, and a giant moon which hung over the river Aire were just some of what was on offer.
These tweets are making us jealous of anyone who was lucky enough to visit.
You can't fail to be impressed by #LightNightLeeds. The light shows are great but sense of civic pride & public spirit is even more special. pic.twitter.com/NUQqO4Po3T— Andrew Smith (@andrewsmithwest) October 5, 2017
Tens of thousands of people will be descending on #Leeds after dark over the next two days. It's for #lightnightleeds @lizgreenlive 💡🕯️🎆 pic.twitter.com/Lb1uv5w5oj— BBC Radio Leeds (@BBCLeeds) October 5, 2017
Not everyday you see the moon up close 🌙 #lightnightleeds pic.twitter.com/lepXnsGW8l— The Yorkshire Lasses (@EmmaAndLu) October 5, 2017
‘The moon’ suspended over Leeds Dock last night, lit up using NASA satellite imagery. #lightnightleeds pic.twitter.com/DX4y7c27ZD— Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) October 6, 2017
Always a great spectacle #lightnightleeds #leeds2023 pic.twitter.com/V8D5wG9JNU— Phil Jewitt (@philjewitt) October 5, 2017
The moon has landed @LeedsDock!— Visit Leeds (@VisitLeeds) October 5, 2017
The Museum of the Moon #LightNightLeeds @LightNightLeeds @lukejerram pic.twitter.com/uBGAMxLNoO
Full moon under the full moon... @LeedsDock looking 👌🏼 #LightNightLeeds #artruns pic.twitter.com/gTMZcKheKa— Miz DeShannon (@DeShannon) October 5, 2017
Umbrella Moon#MuseumOfTheMoon #LightNightLeeds by @lukejerram pic.twitter.com/XAzmckSGvo— Carl Milner (@carlmilner) October 5, 2017
The huge lantern man was so impressive! @LightNightLeeds #LightNightLeeds #ArtInTheDark #VisitLeeds pic.twitter.com/m1C0AUPr0K— Visit Leeds (@VisitLeeds) October 5, 2017
Pete looking for a new desk lamp. #lightnightleeds pic.twitter.com/4rVrMsJYhw— Jo White/Pete Aldred (@RedWhiteWriting) October 5, 2017
Don't miss @LightNightLeeds Carnival Parade today at 7:30pm! @cirquebijou @HmadeParade @lukejerram https://t.co/Spr0AziUE4 pic.twitter.com/j3pcG2Fmcd— Outdoor Arts UK (@OutdoorArtsUK) October 5, 2017
The city in a different light. #lightnightleeds pic.twitter.com/Kaubv54xws— Andrew Smith (@andrewsmithwest) October 6, 2017
Absolutely incredible evening at @LightNightLeeds: it gets better every year! Bring on tomorrow night 😀#lightnight #lightnightleeds #leeds pic.twitter.com/bnPBrjQL2U— Calum Carson (@calum_carson) October 5, 2017
