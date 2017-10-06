Leeds multi-arts and light spectacle illuminates the city

The city of Leeds was luminous in colour for the Light Night Leeds multi-arts and light festival this week.

The festival boasted numerous musical performances, interactive displays and artwork across the city.

A light maze, giant anglepoise lamps, hanging umbrellas, and a giant moon which hung over the river Aire were just some of what was on offer.

These tweets are making us jealous of anyone who was lucky enough to visit.

You can't fail to be impressed by #LightNightLeeds. The light shows are great but sense of civic pride & public spirit is even more special. pic.twitter.com/NUQqO4Po3T — Andrew Smith (@andrewsmithwest) October 5, 2017

Tens of thousands of people will be descending on #Leeds after dark over the next two days. It's for #lightnightleeds @lizgreenlive 💡🕯️🎆 pic.twitter.com/Lb1uv5w5oj — BBC Radio Leeds (@BBCLeeds) October 5, 2017

Not everyday you see the moon up close 🌙 #lightnightleeds pic.twitter.com/lepXnsGW8l — The Yorkshire Lasses (@EmmaAndLu) October 5, 2017

‘The moon’ suspended over Leeds Dock last night, lit up using NASA satellite imagery. #lightnightleeds pic.twitter.com/DX4y7c27ZD — Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) October 6, 2017