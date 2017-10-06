Leeds multi-arts and light spectacle illuminates the city

The city of Leeds was luminous in colour for the Light Night Leeds multi-arts and light festival this week.

The festival boasted numerous musical performances, interactive displays and artwork across the city.

A light maze, giant anglepoise lamps, hanging umbrellas, and a giant moon which hung over the river Aire were just some of what was on offer.

These tweets are making us jealous of anyone who was lucky enough to visit.

