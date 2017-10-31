LeBron James managed to make one of this year’s scariest Halloween trends even more terrifying

Halloween is spooky enough without LeBron James and his very tall team-mates dressing up in scary outfits.

At a Halloween party hosted by LeBron, the basketball legend dressed up as Pennywise the clown from the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel It.

And standing at 6ft 8in, it’s all sorts of terrifying.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks ???? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Others at the party also showed off some good outfits, but were any as terrifying as LeBron’s?

His Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate Channing Frye posted this picture from the party.

Some good costumes, but none draw the eye quite like Pennywise there at the back.

I’m a super hero big dummy! A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Perhaps the only thing scarier is the Cavaliers’ record of three consecutive defeats – something they’ll hope will come to an end the day after Halloween with a game against the Indiana Pacers.