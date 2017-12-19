Learn how to make the perfect Irish coffee in time for Christmas

By Anna O'Donoghue

Although the Irish coffee was not specifically invented for the Christmas period, it has quickly become the traditional pick-me-up drink for many during these dark, cold and dreary evenings.

On paper, the recipe reads as a drink extremely easy to make but rarely perfected.

For the week that's in it, Tourism Ireland has created a video tutorial on how to make the perfect Irish coffee!

The step-by-step video uses a recipe straight from Foynes in Limerick, where the warming drink was invented in 1942.

Chef Joe Sheridan began to whip the drink up as a warming treat for passengers who were delayed at Foynes Port to bad weather, it's been trademarked as the 'traditional Irish welcoming drink' ever since.

Now, there’s some useful information for you to entertain your guests with while you’re waiting for the kettle to boil.

What you will need:

Irish whiskey

Freshly brewed coffee

Brown sugar

Cream

Method: