Learn how to be a ninja at this cool new cafe in Tokyo

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2018 is the year of the dog. But in Japan, the next 12 months are all about ninjas.

Specialised ninja tours, a Ninja Museum and ninja training courses are all in the pipeline, and the latest opening is a ninja-themed cafe where guests can snack and sword fight to their hearts’ content.

What is it?

Located in the super cool Shibuya district of Tokyo, KUNOICHI offers ninja training courses under the guidance of Ninjutsu practitioner Sayaka Ohguri, who began training to be a kunoichi (female ninja) when she was two.

How does it work?

#Ninja Cafe Kunoichi open today!! #ninja #kunoichi #tokyo #?????????? #?????? #????????? A post shared by ????KUNOICHI (@ninjacafe_kunoichi) on Nov 10, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Everyone taking part is given a kimono-style uniform and taught to sword fight, throw ninja stars and generally look like a pro. Don’t worry, there are plenty of opportunities for action shots and selfies to post on Instagram.

Between fights, newbie ninjas can refuel on sweets and savouries cooked by… you guessed it, ninjas. You can even sign up for an Omusubi cooking course and learn how to make rice balls. Perhaps a potential weapon if those razor-sharp stars don’t quite cut it?

How much is it?

A 120-minute session costs 8,000JPY (€60). The basic ninja outfit is free to rent, but if you want cool extras like gloves and a face mask, bring an extra 500JPY (€4). A 60-minute cooking course costs 4,000JPY (€30).