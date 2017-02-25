Laverne Cox politely shuts down a transphobic activist on live TV

Laverne Cox has been a loud voice for the transgender community for many years, and when it was announced this week that the Trump administration was rolling back on protection for transgender students, you better believe she had something to say about it.

Cox appeared on MSNBC's Hardball, joined by the director of the National Centre for Transgender Equality, Mara Keisling, and Travis Webber, and activist for the Centre of Religious Liberty, who believes it should be the choice of each individual state to decied what rights are given to the transgender community.

Chris Matthews asked a simple question of Webber, "Should Laverne use a mens room?" and he couldn't respond immediately.

Following Webber's response, which has no strong evidence to support his claims, Laverne Cox was allowed to response and she did with a beautiful message about how transpeople just want to live in society and not be punished for it.

.@Lavernecox puts it simply + perfectly: Trans folks are 'more than the sum of our parts,' to focus on anatomy is 'objectifying' #hardball pic.twitter.com/gTbegzgBYx — Lisa Feierman (@lisathefeierman) February 24, 2017

