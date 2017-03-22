Latest: Thousands without power as snow hits Ireland
Update 11.15am: More than 6,500 ESB customers are without power as wintry conditions sweep parts of the country.
The company says it has 102 different outages on the system at the moment and some of the worst affected areas are Waterford, Portlaoise, Thurles and north Dublin.
Many of the problems are being caused by debris and fallen trees.
Customers can check for updates on the esb website.
We have some large faults in parts of the country this morning ,apologies for the inconvenience,updates on https://t.co/kbGYuYwNfg #staysafe— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 22, 2017
Earlier: Yesterday, we reported snow falling in the west of Ireland much to people’s disbelief.
Today, people have been tweeting and sharing photos from around the country that prove that a white fluffy substance is indeed falling from the sky, on March 22.
Thanks for this photo of Watergrass hill Andrew ... Take care on the roads #CorkTravel pic.twitter.com/9zt0tGAR9M— C103 (@C103Cork) March 22, 2017
Snow in MARCH #Ireland pic.twitter.com/yFY8pXBBry— QuickFire Reviews 🎥 (@QF_Reviews) March 22, 2017
How i love spring in Ireland 😂 #spring #snow #onlyinireland pic.twitter.com/njmBBfls0N— Bart K (@kobart1101) March 22, 2017
#snow this morning in Killenaule #Tipperary by John Burke #sneachta #ireland pic.twitter.com/YpnzfohcNY— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) March 22, 2017
@MorgzHudson SNOW IN IRELAND YUP pic.twitter.com/NXjryzwFbK— BAJAN CANADIAN (@RyanTayto) March 22, 2017
Thank you for this lovely snowing ... in the end of March 😡😤😡😤 #snow #ireland #meath pic.twitter.com/PjVI5cmrq2— András Simo (@simoandx) March 22, 2017
Snow in mid march?? #ireland pic.twitter.com/Bem6iyc4dN— 🐸 Paulina (@Berryinka) March 22, 2017
First day of spring... awesome 😑#firstdayofspring #snow#ireland pic.twitter.com/dfDr6YZTPU— Monika Ju (@Moniquua_) March 21, 2017
Ireland turned a different shade this morning #snow #takecare #safetravel pic.twitter.com/Ygg6k9qiLz— Hospice Foundation (@IrishHospice) March 22, 2017
A national status yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place today so drive with care, folks!
