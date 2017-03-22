Latest: Thousands without power as snow hits Ireland

Update 11.15am: More than 6,500 ESB customers are without power as wintry conditions sweep parts of the country.

The company says it has 102 different outages on the system at the moment and some of the worst affected areas are Waterford, Portlaoise, Thurles and north Dublin.

Many of the problems are being caused by debris and fallen trees.

Customers can check for updates on the esb website.

Earlier: Yesterday, we reported snow falling in the west of Ireland much to people’s disbelief.

Today, people have been tweeting and sharing photos from around the country that prove that a white fluffy substance is indeed falling from the sky, on March 22.

A national status yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place today so drive with care, folks!
By Anna O'Donoghue

