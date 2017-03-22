Latest: Snow plays havoc on roads while thousands go without power

Update 1.15pm: Snowfalls and icy conditions played havoc with driving and also led to some school closures and power cuts in Tipperary on Wednesday morning.

Some heavy wintry showers overnight and early in the morning caught many by surprise and led to difficult driving conditions in some parts of the county.

There were crashes on some local roads, including on the M8 near Twomileborris in mid-Tipperary and in the village of Rosegreen which led to long delays on the Clonmel-Cashel road after 8.30am.

About a thousands homes were left without power for several hours, mainly in the Cashel, Templemore, Cappawhite and Cahir areas.

Some rural schools had to close including primary schools in Killenaule, Ballingarry, Glengoole and Moyglass, as did a number of pre-schools in the Cashel area.

Update 11.15am: More than 6,500 ESB customers are without power as wintry conditions sweep parts of the country.

The company says it has 102 different outages on the system at the moment and some of the worst affected areas are Waterford, Portlaoise, Thurles and north Dublin.

Many of the problems are being caused by debris and fallen trees.

An ESB spokesperson says they aim to have all the outages cleared by today.

Customers can check for updates on the esb website.

We have some large faults in parts of the country this morning ,apologies for the inconvenience,updates on https://t.co/kbGYuYwNfg #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 22, 2017

Earlier: Yesterday, we reported snow falling in the west of Ireland much to people’s disbelief.

Today, people have been tweeting and sharing photos from around the country that prove that a white fluffy substance is indeed falling from the sky, on March 22.

All you need is... snow A post shared by @dzierzakm on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Thanks for this photo of Watergrass hill Andrew ... Take care on the roads #CorkTravel pic.twitter.com/9zt0tGAR9M — C103 (@C103Cork) March 22, 2017

What a wonderful sight to wake up to #winterwonderland #snow #ireland A post shared by Gina (@ggcarroll85) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

A national status yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place today so drive with care, folks!