Latest: RTÉ weather woman calls us ‘big fecking eejits’ for misunderstanding report

Update 4.20pm: Joanna Donnelly has made contact to inform us that she was in fact pointing to the bottom corner of the screen where it said the time of sunset in Galway. She further added that we are “big fecking eejits”.

@thestill1 @breakingnewsie haha!! I was pointing 2 the bottom corner where it said the time of the sunset-in Galway.Ye big fecking eejits :) — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) March 27, 2017

@breakingnewsie you have to show the whole picture you big cheaters :) pic.twitter.com/d8HX9hWkf2 — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) March 27, 2017

We stand corrected Joanne, and promise never again to cast aspersions on the geography knowledge of our fine meteorologists.

Earlier: With weather spoiling us over the last few days, we’ve all been tuning in to the RTÉ weather report to catch a glimpse of those beautiful little orange circles.

Let’s face it, they’re very rare.

So the pressure (get it?) was on for meteorologist Joanna Donnelly last night as she told us what weather we have in store for the week.

Although as she was mid report she may have misplaced Galway.

Whoops.