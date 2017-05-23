Latest: Manchester Evening News to raise £750,000 for Manchester Arena attack victims

Update 8:10pm: Manchester Evening News have reset their fundraising goal to £750,000 for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack and their families, writes Pam Ryan.

And it looks like they'll meet their new goal in a matter of hours!

Update 6:40pm: Manchester Evening News have exceeded their goal of raising £500,000 to support the victims and families affected by last night's terror attack.

The fundraising page has been live for a matter of hours and will be open to donations for the next 30 days.

@MENnewsdesk I think that you've led the way over the last 20 hours. Thanks for your support for our cities. — Matt Goodstadt (@Statistuta) May 23, 2017

Earlier: The Manchester Evening News have taken to the website JustGiving to raise funds for the families of those killed and injured during last night's terror attack at Manchester Arena.

The news outlet has set a goal of £500,000 and at the time this article was published they had raised over £430,000 from over 15,000 supporters.

£400,000 raised for Manchester! Incredible. Please keep donating, sharing people who are missing and being kind. https://t.co/4IGf25Qa7R pic.twitter.com/MOuALgNzlf — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

On JustGiving they have stated: "Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack."

Supporters have been leaving messages of support and condolence with their donations.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Manchester and those families affected by last night's incident. Support the cause if you can.