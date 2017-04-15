Latest: April the giraffe gives birth as over 1m watch online

Update 3.26pm: April the giraffe has given birth at a New York zoo as more than a million people around the world watched live.

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural village about 130 miles (209km) north-west of New York City.

UPDATE: April the giraffe gives birth as 1.2 million watch online https://t.co/NN4jQJD88u pic.twitter.com/wLuMYy1szI — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 15, 2017

At least 1.2 million people watched the Animal Adventure Park's YouTube stream.

The calf is April's fourth, but the park's first giraffe calf. The proud father is a five-year-old named Oliver.

Aaaand she had the baby! It was worth the wait #AprilTheGiraffe AND BABY pic.twitter.com/Q4lXae3gYv — April the Giraffe (@apri1thegiraffe) April 15, 2017

The privately owned zoo began livestreaming from April's enclosure in February. People around the world have been tuning in daily.

Earlier:

A world-famous giraffe is in the early stages of labour, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in to watch.

April the giraffe, a resident at Adventure Animal Park in New York, has been the subject of weeks of speculation over when she would give birth.

The zoo began a live stream into her enclosure more than a month ago, which attracted thousands of viewers at a time who were left wondering if she was even pregnant in the first place as the wait became longer and longer.

Now the time has finally come. The live video feed shows two hooves emerging from April as she paces around her enclosure.

This calf will be 15-year-old April’s fourth. When it is born, it will be approximately 6′ tall.

In a Facebook Live from the enclosure, park owner Jordan Patch told viewers: “We are in labour, 100%! Cancel your plans, it’s time to have a baby!”

The park will be holding a competition to name the little boy or girl… what are the odds on Giraffe McGiraffeface?