Late Late Valentine’s Special looking for singletons
10/01/2018 - 15:32:00Back to Discover Home
The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s Special returns again this year and is searching for singletons once more, writes Sally Gorman.
The show will be live on RTÉ Friday, February 9 and all audience members must be single/unattached.
If you are looking for love in 2018, you can apply online here but you must be over 18.
If it’s half as good as last year, we are in for a treat.
Who remembers this Deano?
Could he be back for his third year running?
Join the conversation - comment here