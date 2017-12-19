Late Late Reunion and Katie Taylor win are voted Ireland’s happiest moments

The surprise reunion of a soldier father and his children on The Late Late Toy Show and Katie Taylor winning the WBA Lightweight World Championship have been voted the happiest moments of 2017.

The emotional reunion of Sergeant Graham Burke and his children on The Late Late Toy Show was the happiest non-sporting moment in Ireland this year (35%) while the June heatwave (or the 'once-in-40 year phenomenon’, according to Met Éireann) was named the second happiest moment for 2017 (23%).

When it comes to special sporting moments, Katie Taylor takes home gold again as her world title win of the WBA Lightweight World Championship was named the happiest sporting moment of 2017 – as per 23% of those polled.

The Tribesmen come in at a close second with the nation naming the double win by Galway hurlers of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and the Allianz League as the second happiest sporting moment of 2017 with 19% of the vote.

In third place for the happiest sporting moment of the year (16%) come the Dubs for their historic three-in-a-row win of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The findings are revealed in a survey undertaken by One4all, one of Ireland’s gift card companies.

Their survey of 386 people also goes on to reveal the viral video of a Kerry family struggling to catch a bat in their house was the most joy-inducing (non-sporting) moment.

The engagement of Prince Harry and Megan Markle was the overall happiest pop culture moment and all in all 42% of Irish adults say they are happier in 2017 compared with 2016

Commenting on the survey findings Aoife Davey, Group Marketing Manager at One4all Ireland, said: “It’s great to know that for most people, 2017 has been a happy year. From special sporting moments to Irish heatwaves and the joyous act of giving, it’s clear that happiness comes in all shapes and sizes.

“This Christmas you can bring some extra happiness to top off 2017 and give the gift of a One4all Gift Card so that your loved one can choose something that will make them smile.”

* The One4all research was conducted in December 2017 among 326 Irish adults. Log on to www.one4all.ie to design and order your personalised One4all Gift Card or pick up a pre-designed card for your bestie in your local Post Office or any of the selected PostPoint outlets and Topaz sites across the country.

- Digital desk