Kit Kat Japan has a new cough drop flavour: Here are 7 other things that definitely shouldn’t have been put with chocolate

No stranger to outlandish flavour combinations, Kit Kat Japan has truly outdone itself this time with its new cough drop chocolate bar.

This particular Kit Kat is being promoted in Japan by former footballer, manager and commentator Yasutaro Matsuki. He does a whole lot of shouting to advertise the chocolate bar – presumably to demonstrate the need for a cough lozenge-flavoured treat.

This is hardly the first time some ill-advised flavours have been combined with chocolate, so we’ve collated some of the more bizarre ones for your delight and disgust.

Due to the weird nature of these combinations, a lot of these products have either been discontinued or aren’t available here. That’s probably a good thing – you’re safer sticking with Dairy Milk.

1. Melon and cheese

Wow! Melon with mascarpone cheese kit kat from tokyo, amazing flavour and taste! pic.twitter.com/FCl3u0tj01 — Erica van Lieven (@erica_dfirst) May 21, 2016

Kit Kat Japan has form when it comes to some pretty experimental flavours, with melon and mascarpone being one that particularly stands out. We think there’s probably a reason the company didn’t bother launching it in the UK.

2. Wasabi

oh hello there disgusting chocolate ?? #nevereatthis #lindt #wasabi #wasabilindt #food #ewfood #notfoodporn A post shared by Abdulwhab Hasanin (@hab_hasanin) on Nov 1, 2014 at 4:50pm PDT

Sure, chilli and chocolate is an exciting flavour combination, but Lindt’s idea to pair wasabi and dark chocolate is just a step too far for us.

3. Tobacco

Someone evidently thought it would be a good idea to put two vices together in one bar: Tobacco and chocolate. We’re not convinced, but this one is available to buy if it sounds like your thing.

4. Mushroom

Mushroom chocolate bar 🍫🍄 — ℰsmeralda (@esme_daddy) August 6, 2017

This particular bar has not one, not two, but three different types of mushroom encased in chocolate. Some sweet and savoury combinations just shouldn’t be experimented with – we’ll be sticking to mushroom risotto thanks.

5. Bacon

Sure, bacon and pancakes with maple syrup we adore; candied bacon on burgers can be delicious, but bacon in a chocolate bar?! We think not.

6. Peanut and ketchup

Austrian company Zotter developed this unholy flavour in honour of Barack Obama’s presidency. We’re not entirely sure how he’s related to peanuts, or ketchup for that matter, but maybe we’re missing something.

This bar might have been discontinued when Obama left office, but in case you were wondering, yes, Donald Trump does have his own chocolate bar, and it’s peanut and nettle flavoured. Gross.

7. Lavender

Sometimes I question my life. Bought a fancy lavender and violet chocolate bar because, well, it was fancy. ?? Why didn't I just buy Cadburys??? Posted by Samantha Holt on Thursday, June 1, 2017

Nope – lavender should remain in our nan’s garden, not sullying the sweet name of milk chocolate.