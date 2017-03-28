King cobra drinks water from a bottle during Indian drought
It often takes the harshest of situations to bring out the kindness in humanity.
In New Delhi, India a severe drought has gripped the region, and while many are saving what water they can, one man is thinking of something other than himself.
When a 12-foot-long king cobra snake wandered into a small village, he was quick to offer his bottle of water to the parched reptile, who gladly drank straight from the bottle.
It's not a sight you would see every day considering the deadly nature of the snake, but it is a testament to human kindness if nothing else.
