King cobra drinks water from a bottle during Indian drought

It often takes the harshest of situations to bring out the kindness in humanity.

In New Delhi, India a severe drought has gripped the region, and while many are saving what water they can, one man is thinking of something other than himself.

When a 12-foot-long king cobra snake wandered into a small village, he was quick to offer his bottle of water to the parched reptile, who gladly drank straight from the bottle.

It's not a sight you would see every day considering the deadly nature of the snake, but it is a testament to human kindness if nothing else.