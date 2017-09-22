Kim Jong Un called Donald Trump a dotard – here’s how the internet reacted…

Back to Discover Home

Tensions between the United States and North Korea are escalating in a war of words between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

Kim called Trump a “dotard” in response to the US president sarcastically naming him “rocket man” in a speech to the UN on Wednesday.

The North Korean dictator used the word in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency. It is a translation of “neukdari”, a Korean word that refers to elderly people in a derogatory manner.

He said: “Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.” Later in the same statement, he uses the word again, declaring: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

As usual with an interesting word used in the news, Merriam Webster was here for Twitter, providing a definition and original use of the word to clear up any confusion.

Obviously Kim’s response to Trump’s insult has raised eyebrows across the internet, with some reliving some of Trump’s other nicknames for people.

Others were concerned about where this tit for tat name-calling could lead next.

If this is a war of words, which battleground is next?
KEYWORDS: Viral, US, Dotard, UK, America, Dotard, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, Trump, US, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover