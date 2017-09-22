Kim Jong Un called Donald Trump a dotard – here’s how the internet reacted…

Tensions between the United States and North Korea are escalating in a war of words between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

Kim called Trump a “dotard” in response to the US president sarcastically naming him “rocket man” in a speech to the UN on Wednesday.

The North Korean dictator used the word in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency. It is a translation of “neukdari”, a Korean word that refers to elderly people in a derogatory manner.

He said: “Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.” Later in the same statement, he uses the word again, declaring: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

Looks up definition of "dotard." pic.twitter.com/kyf5j6J1DB — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) September 21, 2017

As usual with an interesting word used in the news, Merriam Webster was here for Twitter, providing a definition and original use of the word to clear up any confusion.

📈 Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite. https://t.co/HztPoLSjXi — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

📈 The word meant "imbecile" when it was first used in the 14th century. https://t.co/jqrHao0R9i — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

Obviously Kim’s response to Trump’s insult has raised eyebrows across the internet, with some reliving some of Trump’s other nicknames for people.

.@realDonaldTrump best efforts:

Lyin Ted

Little Marco

Low Energy Jeb

Crooked Hillary

RocketMan?



Kim Jong-un

DEFINES @POTUS FOREVER#DOTARD😂 pic.twitter.com/yTFyI7HjPe — Edan Clay (@EdanClay) September 22, 2017

Others were concerned about where this tit for tat name-calling could lead next.

Let it go down in history that WW3 was started by name calling. 😁 #dotard — 😊photogirl (@banta2) September 22, 2017

me laughing along with #dotard tweets but also watching for nuclear missiles to fall from the sky pic.twitter.com/pzMgf8Xi6W — •e b o n i• | #WHY (@eboni_ebby) September 21, 2017

Trump and Kim have resorted to calling each other names, WW3 is now called The Recess War: Battle of the Playground #dotard — Franco Harris (@itsfrancoharris) September 22, 2017

Yeah this isn't great news... But I'm super pleased to have learned the word 'dotard' so I guess every mushroom cloud has a silver lining. — CT (@IndoorHeroes) September 21, 2017

If this is a war of words, which battleground is next?

While I'm certain no one wins in a nuclear war, I might put my money on Kim Jong Un in a game of Scrabble vs Donald Trump. #dotard — Clever Thing Later (@CleverLater) September 21, 2017