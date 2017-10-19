Kildare pharmacy posts typically Irish closure sign during Ophelia

By Gerry Hand

A customer notice from a rural pharmacy has become a social media sensation after the owners of the chemists placed a hilarious do not disturb type sign on the shop door during the worst of Hurricane Ophelia.

Berney's pharmacy, in Kilcullen Co Kildare, hung a sign on the door which advised customers the shop was shut.

The hilarious sign read "Closed due to the soft auld day. In case of emergency ring 087 7651476. But don't make me come out and get drenched for a box of Lemsip or any of that craic."

When owner John Berney put the sign on the shop's facebook page it immeidiately received hundreds of likes.

John revealed that the idea to hang up the sign came about through pure boredom on the day of the storm.

"We were here in the shop and there was no hint of anybody coming into us, so idle minds got to work and we did it for a laugh.

"We were trying to entertain ourselves and that's what we came up with, I didn't think it would get such a response on social media though.

"It actually worked a treat nobody bothered us for the day at all, it was a grand and handy shift we never saw a soul."

The shop survived the worst of the hurricane, but John suffered a loss in his house.

"I lost a trampoline from the back garden, God knows where it ended up but sure I'll bounce back from that."