Kids are making 'Egg Sheeran' for school Easter projects and the pictures couldn't be better

Children across the UK are showing their appreciation for a certain ginger star by immortalising him in egg form.

Parents are proudly sharing their children’s entries into egg decorating competitions online, and chart-topping singer Ed Sheeran seems to be a popular choice.

Some creations focused on the themes in ‘Egg Sheeran’s’ songs.



Castle On A Hill

Son's easter egg competion at school, massive fan, what do you think @edsheeran (egg sheeran) pic.twitter.com/UWW7EqvzAC — anthony march (@ninjamarchy) March 26, 2017

Lego House

My 10yr old daughter Mika's school Egg comp entry... EGG SHEERAN & his Lego (Eggo) House... 🥚🐥💛 @edsheeran @StuartCamp @Barnsley_UK pic.twitter.com/50wfRKY0lW — Shafton Outwood Art (@jillmoxon77) April 7, 2017

Others depicted the superstar on stage.

@edsheeran one of our pupil's entry for our Eggstraviganza! #eggsheeran. We love it, hope you do too. pic.twitter.com/OoGRHylB40 — HCS Key Stage One (@HCS_KeyStageOne) March 27, 2017

One of the many 'Egg Sheeran' eggs we have this year in the design an egg competition @edsheeran #eggcellent pic.twitter.com/MtirccPAxG — Whitby Heath Primary (@WhitbyHeath) March 27, 2017

This one has a crowd made of mini eggs!

We are loving 'Egg Sheeran' aka @edsheeran and an audience of mini egg fans in our Easter egg competition! pic.twitter.com/8xPBiga5ql — Broadway East First (@BroadwayEast1st) April 3, 2017

This one was made by an adult, but it’s so great we had to show you.

My wife's entry in the parents' #Easter Egg competition at school - Egg #Sheeran! All hand made with a boiled egg, paper and paint. Genius! pic.twitter.com/MwEVJgqyGp — Gary Kester (@CreativeDirctr) April 5, 2017

This one even has what looks like real hair.

Lyla's Y1 easter egg competition... Egg Sheeran @edsheeran no way this can't win pic.twitter.com/TecitVJNPr — Matt Brownhill (@matt_brownhill) April 4, 2017

Hats off to these incredibly creative kids for a ‘cracking’ (sorry) effort.

Sheeran currently tops both the UK & Ireland singles and albums charts with Divide and Shape Of You respectively.