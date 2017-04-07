Kids are making 'Egg Sheeran' for school Easter projects and the pictures couldn't be better

Children across the UK are showing their appreciation for a certain ginger star by immortalising him in egg form.

Parents are proudly sharing their children’s entries into egg decorating competitions online, and chart-topping singer Ed Sheeran seems to be a popular choice.

Some creations focused on the themes in ‘Egg Sheeran’s’ songs.

Castle On A Hill

Lego House

Others depicted the superstar on stage.

This one has a crowd made of mini eggs!

This one was made by an adult, but it’s so great we had to show you.

This one even has what looks like real hair.

Hats off to these incredibly creative kids for a ‘cracking’ (sorry) effort.

Sheeran currently tops both the UK & Ireland singles and albums charts with Divide and Shape Of You respectively.
