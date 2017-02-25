KFC's 'new' burger makes it clear it's very much into the clean eating trend
KFC has debuted what looks like the newest addition to its extensive menu, but things might not be quite what they seem.
Coming Monday: the #KFCcleaneating Burger - made in collaboration with @figgypop_rice pic.twitter.com/EjFCnNx6NY— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 23, 2017
With a chia-seeded cauliflower bun, unsweetened almond yoghurt, kale, spiralised chicken breast and ice cube relish, safe to say it’s no Zinger Burger.
The KFC #cleaneating burger is apparently made in collaboration with the so-called Figgy Poppleton-Rice (which is, frankly, a ludicrous name). We doubt people will be rushing to order it any time soon.
@KFC_UKI pic.twitter.com/6Mvvufi3up— Josh Stein (@steinekin) February 24, 2017
@KFC_UKI @figgypop_rice pic.twitter.com/T8ezsl33wg— Bear Parker (@Bearskopff) February 24, 2017
.@KFC_UKI @figgypop_rice pic.twitter.com/5KzpGwz0Uz— Andrew (@Truly_Defective) February 23, 2017
Bleurgh. But wait: we smell a rat. Ice cube relish? Figgy Poppleton-Rice? This can’t be a real thing!
On closer inspection, Ms Poppleton-Rice’s social media presence was only started a mere week ago – a bit suspicious for a food blogger, if you ask us.
You can literally have my Bit-on-the-side #Salad on the side of literally anything#Spinach #FoodPorn #Yummy #Yum pic.twitter.com/P4XO0k9Ysz— Figgy Poppleton-Rice (@figgypop_rice) February 22, 2017
And her online persona seems to be beyond parody. The bio on her blog says: “I’m a clean eating fanatic, and always have been since last year. This blog is my way of passing on my wisdom, tips, and raw cauliflower cooking methods to you guys, my faithful fans!”
My dairy alternative milkshake brings all the boys to the yard #CleanEating #Diva #DairyFree #Wellness pic.twitter.com/5y3xN0uKSD— Figgy Poppleton-Rice (@figgypop_rice) February 21, 2017
Such gems on her website include a recipe for the perfect brunch (a rice cake, one head of broccoli and an egg white FYI), or an interesting looking milkshake which involves four different types of milk alternatives (delicious!).
4 milks, 1 jam jar. It’s Figgy’s Me-time Milkshake! Recipe: https://t.co/CP16ZLxxPY#DairyFree #FoodPorn #Yummy pic.twitter.com/CntmTJEdAs— Figgy Poppleton-Rice (@figgypop_rice) February 24, 2017
Now, we’re not saying Figgy and the burger came straight out of KFC’s imagination, but we remain sceptical.
No word from the burger aficionados at KFC as to whether this is all an elaborate prank, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for the supposed debut of the cleaneating burger come Monday.
