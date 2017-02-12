KFC is here to save Valentine's Day with this bouquet of fried chicken

Ever thought about moving to New Zealand? We might have found something that will make you decide to go once and for all… especially if you’re currently panicking over what to get your loved one for Valentine’s Day.

See, KFC in New Zealand seems to understand how tough it can be to get the special day right – but if you’re both chicken lovers, it has a solution.

Just feast your eyes on this chicken bouquet.

The best smelling Bouquet this Valentine’s Day is sure to be the KFC Bouquet. With only a limited number being made, we’ve got 2 for a couple of special chicken lovers out there. Tag the wind beneath your chicken wings below to be in to win! *to be collected from KFC Quay St between 12 – 2 PM on 14 February. #KFCBouquet #FingerLickinGoods

Yep, there are 20 of these bad boys to give away, and each one includes a mix of popcorn chicken, crispy strips and original recipe drumsticks. A spokesperson told NewsHub that 18 of them will be hand-delivered to “known KFC lovers”. The other two can be won online.

All you have to do is “tag the wind beneath your chicken wings” – seriously? – in the comments. Oh, and also be able to collect said bouquet from the KFC on Quay St in Auckland between 12 and 2pm on Valentine’s Day itself. Unlucky, rest of the world…

People are now left dreaming about being given that bouquet.

ICYMI, KFC in New Zealand was also behind a previous competition to win a limited edition candle, which offered the sweet smell of the 11 herbs and spices their chicken is famed for.

Right, KFC here needs to up its game, just sayin’.

Meanwhile, there’s still a glimmer of hope that we’ll get some sort of fast food-themed gift this Valentine’s Day…(hint hint)
