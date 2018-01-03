KFC channels Trump in Twitter dig at McDonald’s

KFC’s Twitter account has amused fans by putting its own twist on one of the US president’s tweets.

Kicking off 2018 by calling out rival fast food chain McDonald’s, the chicken specialist parodied a tweet from Trump a few hours earlier.

The original Trump tweet was much scarier, though. It referenced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s claim to have a nuclear button to launch missiles on his desk.

Fans had a lot to say on the UK’s KFC account calling out McDonald’s. Could this be the start of some significant beef between the Colonel and Ronald?

This person was keen to start a three-way battle of the fast food chains.

McDonald’s is yet to respond.
