KFC channels Trump in Twitter dig at McDonald’s

KFC’s Twitter account has amused fans by putting its own twist on one of the US president’s tweets.

Kicking off 2018 by calling out rival fast food chain McDonald’s, the chicken specialist parodied a tweet from Trump a few hours earlier.

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

The original Trump tweet was much scarier, though. It referenced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s claim to have a nuclear button to launch missiles on his desk.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Fans had a lot to say on the UK’s KFC account calling out McDonald’s. Could this be the start of some significant beef between the Colonel and Ronald?

This person was keen to start a three-way battle of the fast food chains.

@BurgerKingUK time to respond to this, is your burger better, of course as you also get chicken nuggets with the long king meal for just £4.99 beat that @McDonaldsUK and @KFC_UKI — David Finch (@WAWdavidfinch) January 3, 2018

McDonald’s is yet to respond.