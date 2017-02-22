Kerrygold is now illegal in one area of the US

Not only has Kerrygold brought the horse to France, it has made its way around the world to locations as far as Australia, New Zealand, China and the UAE.

Although there is sad news for expats living in one area of the United States.

The famous butter is now banned in Wisconsin due to a protectionist law the state passed 47 years ago.

The law, from 1970 requires all butter for sale be first put in front of a panel of butter experts.

These experts need to issue the butter a letter grade for quality and, as Kerrygold is made in Ireland, it doesn't meet the state of Wisconsin's USDA requirements.

Violating the butter law can result in fines upward of $1,000, or jail terms of six months.

Will somebody please think of the expats!