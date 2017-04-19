Kerry woman launches campaign to recognise diverse Irish society

Kerry woman, Úna-Minh Caomhánach has launched an online campaign to help educate the nation on the diverse nature of Irish society today.

#WeAreIrish aims to help people realise that being Irish applies to more than just those with fair skin.

It’s true that we may have different colour skin, different eye shapes, different accents. But #WeAreIrish We are diverse. We are proud. pic.twitter.com/yA0hI7kvNl — Úna-Minh Caomhánach (@unakavanagh) April 18, 2017

Úna has been a victim of racial abuse in the past and in February she took to Twitter to share some of the comments she receives on a daily basis.

I drew this because this has happened to me again and again.



These are real comments and racial slurs from very real people. pic.twitter.com/uoGPkjcGDa — Úna-Minh Caomhánach (@unakavanagh) February 25, 2017

Úna, who was adopted as a baby from Vietnam in 1991, is a gaeilgeoir with an Irish passport and an Irish birth cert.

So this question on the census form really bothered me when I answered it. pic.twitter.com/ugehJQgIpb — Úna-Minh Caomhánach (@unakavanagh) April 19, 2017

Earlier today she spoke to Radio Kerry where she made a plea to the Irish media to include diverse Irish people in their content.

“Whenever you see a person of colour in those ads, they’re alway presumed to be the tourist.

“Ireland isn’t just one race, I would love to see different types of people to be introduced to Irish television or soaps.”