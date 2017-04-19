Kerry woman launches campaign to recognise diverse Irish society

Kerry woman, Úna-Minh Caomhánach has launched an online campaign to help educate the nation on the diverse nature of Irish society today.

#WeAreIrish aims to help people realise that being Irish applies to more than just those with fair skin.

Úna has been a victim of racial abuse in the past and in February she took to Twitter to share some of the comments she receives on a daily basis.

Úna, who was adopted as a baby from Vietnam in 1991, is a gaeilgeoir with an Irish passport and an Irish birth cert.

Earlier today she spoke to Radio Kerry where she made a plea to the Irish media to include diverse Irish people in their content.

“Whenever you see a person of colour in those ads, they’re alway presumed to be the tourist.

“Ireland isn’t just one race, I would love to see different types of people to be introduced to Irish television or soaps.”
By Anna O'Donoghue

