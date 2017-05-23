Kerry man throws some serious shapes at Dublin’s Africa Day celebrations
Kerry man Michael Quilter stole the show at Dublin’s recent Africa Day celebration with these serious moves.
The 31-year-old was attending the celebrations in the grounds of the Farmleigh Estate in the Phoenix Park when he heard a dancer instructor challenge a member of audience to a dance off.
Not only did he volunteer to do so, he confidently stole the show.
The best shapes we ever did see.
