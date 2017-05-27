Kerry dancer does Ireland proud on Britain's Got Talent tonight

Kerry dancer David Geaney took to the stage of Britain’s Got Talent tonight and we are still in awe.

The 22-year-old not only wowed viewers with his impressive Irish dancing skills, he performed in sync with a video recording of himself.

It was so impressive the judges decided to put him through to the show's semi-finals in the coming week.

It has to be seen to be believed - let's just say, he was beside himself with excitement.

Geaney is a five-time world Irish dance champion and is often seen showing his skills around his native Dingle.