Kent commuters were late to work this morning - there were llamas on the line
08/05/2017 - 11:52:36Back to Discover Home
Kent commuters have been facing delays this morning after a sighting of llamas.
Trains between Hildenborough and Sevenoaks were held up after the animals were spotted.
Trains being cautioned between Hildenborough & Sevenoaks due to sightings of llamas on the line.— Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 8, 2017
There were no pictures of the animals, so Southeastern decided to have a little joke.
We have a sighting one of the Llamas, was heading to Sevenoaks ^g pic.twitter.com/N4ubXqIOBr— Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 8, 2017
Obviously there were lots of dubious puns.
@Se_Railway this is all very a-llama-ing!— Keira (@KungFuKeira) May 8, 2017
@Se_Railway @Slarty247 Alpaca an overnight bag perhaps— Gary Miller (@gazgagman) May 8, 2017
@Se_Railway nothing to be a-llama-d about I hope...— kelvin pinnock (@kelvin5385) May 8, 2017
So next time you need an excuse for being late to work, try this one.
Join the conversation - comment here