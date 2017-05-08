Kent commuters were late to work this morning - there were llamas on the line

Kent commuters have been facing delays this morning after a sighting of llamas.

Trains between Hildenborough and Sevenoaks were held up after the animals were spotted.

Trains being cautioned between Hildenborough & Sevenoaks due to sightings of llamas on the line. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 8, 2017

There were no pictures of the animals, so Southeastern decided to have a little joke.

We have a sighting one of the Llamas, was heading to Sevenoaks ^g pic.twitter.com/N4ubXqIOBr — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 8, 2017

Obviously there were lots of dubious puns.

@Se_Railway this is all very a-llama-ing! — Keira (@KungFuKeira) May 8, 2017

@Se_Railway nothing to be a-llama-d about I hope... — kelvin pinnock (@kelvin5385) May 8, 2017

So next time you need an excuse for being late to work, try this one.