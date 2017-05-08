Kent commuters were late to work this morning - there were llamas on the line

Kent commuters have been facing delays this morning after a sighting of llamas.

Trains between Hildenborough and Sevenoaks were held up after the animals were spotted.

There were no pictures of the animals, so Southeastern decided to have a little joke.

Obviously there were lots of dubious puns.

So next time you need an excuse for being late to work, try this one.
