Kellyanne Conway has been banned from appearing on a US TV show

Kellyanne Conway has earned quite a name for herself in her short time as Donald Trump’s adviser, and an undesirable one at that.

From her made-up massacres to her now-infamous alternative facts, almost every appearance by her on a TV talk show is a facepalm waiting to happen.

But Mika Brzezinski, a co-host on MSNBC’s Morning Joe breakfast news programme in the US, has decided enough is enough.

During a live broadcast, Brzezinski said that Conway won’t be getting booked on the show because “I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true”.

Brzezinski said: “I know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show. I won’t do it.

“Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something’s askew, off, or incorrect.”

So that’s one show that won’t be receiving any more alternative facts.