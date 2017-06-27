Kelly the philosophical gorilla and the story behind the biggest meme of the moment

A gorilla from a zoo in California has spawned a meme that has gone viral online and across languages.

The meme’s success appeared to begin on Reddit, where user “lexlevi” pointed out that Kelly – a 30-year-old silverback Western Lowland gorilla from Los Angeles Zoo – looked like he was giving a philosophy lecture to the crowd in front of his enclosure.

When the top pic on @reddit is from last week's Roaring Night at the #LAZoo! 🦍 https://t.co/eKDuc3E45X pic.twitter.com/QIoMN6ui1t — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) June 25, 2017

It’s uncanny, but according to the zoo’s staff photographer who took the picture it’s not very representative of Kelly’s usual behaviour.

“Normally he is quite reclusive and shies away from visitors,” Jamie Pham, 39, told the Press Association. “I certainly did not know I was taking such a funny photo. I was aiming to get an image of the gorilla and the visitors watching him as it’s very, very rare for him to sit towards the front of the exhibit.”

The only TED Talk I'd pay to see pic.twitter.com/vVSE0Oh5e7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 25, 2017

“It’s always completely shocking and unexpected when something goes viral,” said Pham. “A clever caption goes a long way in making that happen.”

He’s not wrong there. Here’s a collection of the best the internet has come up with – what was Kelly’s lecture all about?

1. A Gorillas In The Mist parody

"... but in the end it turns out, the mist was inside me the whole time." pic.twitter.com/90LxO02XEG — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) June 24, 2017

2. In memory of Harambe

“So boom...this little ass UNSUPERVISED kid jumps in OUR enclosure....” pic.twitter.com/b97wIO7Qs4 — memes (@memeprovider) June 24, 2017

3. A Planet Of The Apes parody

"So then Mark Wahlberg goes back to Earth and the Lincoln Memorial has an ape in it! Yeah, it didn't make sense." pic.twitter.com/i7CxB0kWJK — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 25, 2017

4. A King Kong parody – in French

Et la j'lui est dit

"Arrête tes conneries King kong..tu va pas monter sur un grate ciel pour une meuf" Et il l'a quand même fait, ce canard pic.twitter.com/lCgV1rMR87 — Agathos (@ImAgathos) June 24, 2017

Translated the post reads: “And then I told him ‘Stop your bullshit King Kong… you ain’t gonna climb a skyscraper for a girl’ And he still did it, the idiot.”

5. Kelly’s take on the the environment

Gorilla: And that's my whole 30 minute explanation on why we need to take care of this planet.



People: Awwww he's so cute



Gorilla: pic.twitter.com/BTkMTuuGAE — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) June 24, 2017

6. An Every Which Way But Loose parody

"So I says to Clint, I says, I appreciate the offer...I really do...but its not a good fit. Now, you and an orangutan? THAT'S a movie." pic.twitter.com/tvB3upN7kb — Corky Kneivel (@CorkyKneivel) June 25, 2017

7. The Titanic debate

"... I guess my point is, there was room for Jack on that door in Titanic. Rose could've moved over so he didn't have to freeze to death." pic.twitter.com/MxK3wCXcXD — Michael Tiberi (@MichaelJTiberi) June 25, 2017

8. Some US history

"Well, everyone knows Custer died at Little Bighorn. What this book presupposes is... maybe he didn't." pic.twitter.com/L9ro1wBFYK — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) June 24, 2017

9. A fourth-wall break

"So basically the gist of the meme, such as it is, is that the gorilla kind of looks like he's holding forth in an I'm-talkin'-here way." pic.twitter.com/IzFrifL6o8 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 25, 2017

10. Discussion of a Radiohead album

"What a lot of people don't get about OK Computer is..." pic.twitter.com/6bu20ypHOV — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) June 24, 2017

11. A Phil Collins discussion

"I don't even like In the Air Tonight, I'm more of a mid era Sonic Youth gorilla. But, you know, a job's a job" pic.twitter.com/mT0gMqiwoZ — RamAlbumClub (@RamAlbumClub) June 25, 2017

12. And finally… some real talk